EDUCATION

Urban Prep holds annual 'college signing day' event at Daley Plaza

Urban Prep Academies showcased their students' academic success on Tuesday during its annual signing day. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Urban Prep Academies showcased their students' academic success on Tuesday during its annual signing day, a large celebration at Daley Plaza where graduating seniors took to the stage to announce where they will attend college.

This is the ninth consecutive Urban Prep graduating class to have 100 percent admittance to college.

All of the young African American men at Urban Prep's Englewood, West and Bronzeville campuses declared their colleges as friends and families applauded on Tuesday.

Student Damote Hill got special recognition for earning $1.4 million in scholarships and being accepted to 65 schools.

"It takes hard work, dedication, commitment and just the willingness to do it for yourself and not for anybody else," Hill said.

Student Jordan Lewis, who also got special recognition for his accomplishments, said support from his mother and the school is what helped him succeed.

"The secret to success is support, honestly. I think that's just the biggest factor that black men don't have and so Urban Prep gives that support that you need," Lewis said.

"It's really no words to describe how proud I am but I am definitely really proud of him. This is what we worked for," his mother said.

Urban Prep officials hope to continue their legacy of 100 percent college acceptance every year, but also know that the young boys will have bright futures beyond college.

In total, the Urban Prep students at the three campuses received 870 admissions to 199 different colleges and universities. The class of 2018 also nabbed $9.4 million in scholarships and grants.
