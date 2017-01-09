WEATHER SKETCHERS

"Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest" sponsored by WeatherTech

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ENTER HERE: http://woobox.com/2trpi6

Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/2trpi6

Teachers! Submit your class Weather Sketches for a chance to have a school visit from ABC 7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler! All you need to do is have your class sketch some great pictures of the weather. Collect their sketches and submit them to ABC 7. There are three ways to enter! Please see below for details. Contest ends on Friday January 20th. Be sure to submit your entry today!

With Three Ways to Enter It's Easy and Fun!

1. Mail In To:
ABC 7 Chicago
Attn: Marketing Sales
Weather Sketchers Contest

190 N. State St. Chicago IL 60601
(Include your Name, Email, School Name and School Address)

2. Drop Off To:
ABC 7 Chicago
Attn: Marketing Sales
Weather Sketchers Contest

190 N. State St. Chicago IL 60601
(Include your Name, Email, School Name and School Address)

3. Upload Online:
Fill out the entry form and select "upload". Be sure all class sketchers are in one file prior to entry.
http://woobox.com/2trpi6 You can read the official rules here: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/2trpi6
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
