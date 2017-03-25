BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: School funding formula

EMBED </>More News Videos

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Related Topics:
educationschool fundingchicago public schoolscpsbetter government associationChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
Weekend Watch: Police officer accountability
Weekend Watch: Chicago infrastructure trust
Weekend Watch: Term limits
More better government association
EDUCATION
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison
Robert Crown Center closing, instructors will visit schools instead
Literature for All of Us brings a love of reading to Chicago students
CPS CEO: Governor is to blame for budget problems
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
Chow down! Florida man eats pancakes in middle of road
Show More
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
Creative uses for your tax return
More News
Top Video
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
Creative uses for your tax return
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend property tax deadline
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video