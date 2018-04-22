Elderly woman found pushing dead woman around in shopping cart

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
An elderly woman was found pushing a shopping cart with a body in it Saturday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a well-being check at 7:53 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Calumet and found the woman with the body of a female, whose identity and age was unknown, Chicago Police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Police originally reported that the deceased was male.

No further information was immediately available as police were conducting a death investigation.

