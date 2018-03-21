Elgin police chief favorite for Fort Collins job, but shooting could delay start date

A fatal officer-involved shooting could delay the start time for Fort Collins' top choice for its new police chief.The Coloradoan reports Jeffrey Swoboda of Elgin, Illinois, is Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberry's top candidate for the role. But Swoboda says Elgin police shot and killed 34-year-old Elgin woman Decynthia Clements last week after a traffic stop ended with the woman reportedly wielding a knife.Protesters have since gathered in front of the Elgin Police Department daily, citing that race may have played a role in the shooting.The Illinois State Police is conducting an investigation into the shooting. While the state agency would prefer that Elgin hold off on releasing camera footage until the completion of the investigation, Swoboda says he plans to release hours of footage this week.Atteberry wrote in an email that he and Swoboda have remained in communication throughout the process.