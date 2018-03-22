Elgin police release body camera video of officer-involved shooting on I-90

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --Elgin police released video Thursday of a police-involved shooting that killed 34-year-old woman last week.
Police said 34-year-old Decynthia Clements drove off from a traffic stop last week. They said she started a fire in her own car and that she had a knife on I-90. When officers approached, one of them fired, killing the woman.
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
The Elgin Police Department released more than 30 hours of video footage and turned it over to Illinois State Police for their investigation. The police department also released an 18-minute summary video of the incident. The purpose of the shorter video is to show the shooting and events leading to it and include footage from various police camera angles.
The released summary video began with officers attempting to pull Clements over while she was driving erratically. It shows the termination of the chase when she does not comply.
The video then showed officers approaching her vehicle, now damaged and missing tires, on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I90. Officers are shown attempting to speak with Clements and to convince her to get out of the car; she refuses. An officer can be heard noting she has a knife in her right hand.
Throughout the video Clements can be seen attempting to drive away despite the damage to her vehicle. Officers can be heard expressing concerns that she will drive into traffic and injure herself or other motorists. Eventually, officers pin her vehicle between two squad cars to prevent her from driving any further.
The video shows Clements' vehicle eventually catching fire. Clements then can be seen jumping out of the car holding a knife and is shot.
Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda said the last time someone was killed by use of force in Elgin was in 1999, and that the video showed that the vehicle fire appeared to swiftly change the officers' tactics. He refused to answer further questions, and said he didn't want to get ahead of the investigation by Illinois State Poolice.
Family members of Clements saw the video Thursday morning.
"It was like murder to watch that video. Someone coming at you is one thing, but she fell out of that car and they started shooting her," said Charles Clements, father.
"After everybody see the video and see for themselves, it's not an angry family demanding justice," said Chevelle Clements, brother.
The family watched an edited version of the 30 hours of footage. Their attorneys are ready to scrutinize every minute.
"The killing of Cynthia Clements was unjustified. She was killed as a result of deadly force that was not necessary," said attorney Antonio Romanucci.
Along with family, police showed the footage to clergy and concerned community members.
"My emotions right now are all over the place. I did not like what I saw, all the way up to the end. Once I saw how it ended, it was too much for me. I feel bad for the family," said Charles Blalark.
Now some Elgin councilmembers want an independent outside review of police procedures, policies, and focus on changes they said must be made.
"Guns did not need to be used to de-escalate this situation," said Councilman Corey Dixon.
"There should have been a better way to handle this situation and there wasn't. We have to do better," said Cuncilwoman Tish Powell.
Some Elgin clergy members agreed.
"It could have been handled differently, we think, but we're not police officers. We're civilian," said Pastor Walter Blalark, Living Gospel Church of God in Christ/
Still others applauded the department for sharing the video 10 days after the shooting.
"We appreciate the transparency, taking the time to meet with us, the family, community leaders," said Corey Battles, longtime Elgin resident.
"Elgin is hurting right now, but we'll get through this, as a community, as a family. We'll get through this," said Rev. Leonard Williams, longtime Elgin resident.
The Associated Press contributed to this report