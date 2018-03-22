  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Elgin Police release body-cam video from officer involved shooting on I-90... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Loyola Ramblers basketball team leaves Atlanta hotel for Sweet 16 game - 3PM

Elgin police release body camera video of shooting on I-90

Decynthia Clements.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Elgin police released video Thursday of a police-involved shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead last week.

Police said 34-year-old Decynthia Clements drove off from a traffic stop last week. They said she started a fire in her own car and that she had a knife on I-90. When officers approached, one of them fired, killing the woman.

The Elgin Police Department released more than 30 hours of video footage and turned it over to Illinois State Police for their investigation. The police department also released an 18-minute summary video of the incident. The purpose of the shorter video is to show the shooting and events leading to it and include footage from various police camera angles.

Family members of Clements saw the video Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policepolice shootingbody cameraspolice-involved shootingwoman killedElgin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elgin police chief favorite for Fort Collins job, but shooting could delay start date
Protesters call for justice in Elgin police-involved shooting
Elgin police chief answers questions at protest outside station
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Top Stories
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Bozo the Clown actor Frank Avruch dies at 89 in Boston
See the royal wedding invitations
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Wanted Lake County man stabs himself to avoid arrest
Show More
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos