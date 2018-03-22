Elgin police release body camera video of shooting on I-90

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --Elgin police released video Thursday of a police-involved shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead last week.
Police said 34-year-old Decynthia Clements drove off from a traffic stop last week. They said she started a fire in her own car and that she had a knife on I-90. When officers approached, one of them fired, killing the woman.
The Elgin Police Department released more than 30 hours of video footage and turned it over to Illinois State Police for their investigation. The police department also released an 18-minute summary video of the incident. The purpose of the shorter video is to show the shooting and events leading to it and include footage from various police camera angles.
Family members of Clements saw the video Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
