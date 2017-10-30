Elgin police: Remains found in Lincoln Park lagoon may be linked to missing woman case

Gail Peck. (Elgin Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police in northwest suburban Elgin are working with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether a body found in a North Side lagoon are connected to the search for a missing woman.

Fishermen discovered the remains of an unidentified, white female in a duffel bag in a lagoon in the 2200-block of North Stockton Drive in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Members of the CPD Marine Unit responded to the scene and found a second duffel bag with additional remains. Investigators believe the remains from both bags came from the same person.

Elgin police said in a Facebook post Monday morning that the disappearance of 76-year-old Gail Peck is being handled as a criminal investigation, and that additional testing will be done to confirm whether the remains found in Chicago are connected to her case.

Peck was last seen Friday in the 700-block of Littleton Trail. She left home to walk her dog, which later returned without her, police said. Peck was described as a 5-foot white woman with black hair and hazel eyes.

Elgin police said they are in contact with Peck's son, who first reported her missing. No one has been charged in connection with this case.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundmissing womaninvestigationChicagoLincoln ParkElgin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
Top Stories
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Zach Miller dislocates left knee; doctors trying to save leg, ESPN reports
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Show More
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Videos show violent jail extractions involving deputies, inmates
Yuli Gurriel suspended for 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos