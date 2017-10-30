CHICAGO (WLS) --Police in northwest suburban Elgin are working with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether a body found in a North Side lagoon are connected to the search for a missing woman.
Fishermen discovered the remains of an unidentified, white female in a duffel bag in a lagoon in the 2200-block of North Stockton Drive in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
Members of the CPD Marine Unit responded to the scene and found a second duffel bag with additional remains. Investigators believe the remains from both bags came from the same person.
Elgin police said in a Facebook post Monday morning that the disappearance of 76-year-old Gail Peck is being handled as a criminal investigation, and that additional testing will be done to confirm whether the remains found in Chicago are connected to her case.
Peck was last seen Friday in the 700-block of Littleton Trail. She left home to walk her dog, which later returned without her, police said. Peck was described as a 5-foot white woman with black hair and hazel eyes.
Elgin police said they are in contact with Peck's son, who first reported her missing. No one has been charged in connection with this case.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.