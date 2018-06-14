Elizabeth Brackett, veteran Chicago journalist, in coma after bike accident

CHICAGO (WLS) --Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and broadcaster, is in a coma after a serious bike accident along Chicago's lakefront. Colleagues praying for her recovery.
The award-winning journalist and occasional contributor to WTTW's Chicago Tonight remains in critical condition and is on a respirator.
WTTW reports the incident happened Wednesday as the 76-year-old biked near 39th Street along the Lakefront Trail. Details about what happened are not clear, but she was found unconscious and taken to Stroger Hospital with two fractured vertebrae in her neck.
Brackett is an accomplished triathlete who won five international titles in her age group, including one last year. WTTW reports she was training for another triathlon when the accident occurred.
Brackett, who was a reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News in the 1980s, retired in 2014 after 20 years as a correspondent for Chicago Tonight. Former colleague Paul Meincke profiled her in recent years. ABC7 talked with Brackett in 2010, just before she went overseas to compete in the World Triathlon Competition and defend her world title.
Her family, friends and colleagues are hoping for the best.
"She is in unbelievable condition and she is one of the most competitive people I know," said Phil Ponce, host of Chicago Tonight. "I know she is going to bring that spirit, as she fights for her life, to continue to live and make a recovery. That is what all of us are praying for."
Colleagues said they are continuing to keep up with an update of her condition. They also said that if anyone can make a full recovery, Brackett can.