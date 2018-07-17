CHICAGO (WLS) --The city could see a fourth day of protests Tuesday over the Chicago police shooting that killed 37-year-old Harith Augustus over the weekend.
Officers were trying to detain the barber Saturday in the city's South Shore neighborhood when the shooting happened.
Police quickly released body camera video, without audio. It appears to show Augustus had a gun and that he was reaching for it when he was shot.
WATCH: REAL-TIME VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
But there is more video, which the police department will not release at this time.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel may weigh in on the police shooting Tuesday. He has returned to Chicago from China and has a few public events planned for the morning.
Community members protested for three nights after the deadly police shooting.
Hundreds demonstrated in South Shore Monday night. They want more body-camera video released with audio. But city officials said there are no immediate plans to do that.
On Saturday night, police tried to detain Augustus outside a store near West 71st Street and South Jeffery Avenue for carrying a gun.
Less than 24 hours later, CPD released a portion of one body-camera angle.
WATCH: SLOW-MOTION VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
Augustus appears to open his wallet before officers surround him. One officer grabbed his wrist, then Augustus turns away into the street. As that happens, police said they believe he reached for a gun in his waistband. That's when the officer started shooting.
A demonstrator who was arrested during Saturday night's violent protest was charged with three misdemeanor counts of obstructing or resisting a police officer.
The shooting investigation is in the hands of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. Officials said more police video will be released when it's available, no later than 60 days after the shooting, per standard procedure.
WATCH: Supt. Johnson announces release of body cam video