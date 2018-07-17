Emanuel may weigh in on Chicago police shooting in South Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

The city could see a fourth day of protests Tuesday over the Chicago police shooting that killed 37-year-old Harith Augustus over the weekend. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city could see a fourth day of protests Tuesday over the Chicago police shooting that killed 37-year-old Harith Augustus over the weekend.

Officers were trying to detain the barber Saturday in the city's South Shore neighborhood when the shooting happened.

Police quickly released body camera video, without audio. It appears to show Augustus had a gun and that he was reaching for it when he was shot.

WATCH: REAL-TIME VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Body cam video of moments prior to the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus. This is 1 of 2 videos released on Sunday. CPD added slow-motion effect.



But there is more video, which the police department will not release at this time.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel may weigh in on the police shooting Tuesday. He has returned to Chicago from China and has a few public events planned for the morning.

Community members protested for three nights after the deadly police shooting.

Hundreds demonstrated in South Shore Monday night. They want more body-camera video released with audio. But city officials said there are no immediate plans to do that.

On Saturday night, police tried to detain Augustus outside a store near West 71st Street and South Jeffery Avenue for carrying a gun.

Less than 24 hours later, CPD released a portion of one body-camera angle.

WATCH: SLOW-MOTION VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Body cam video of moments prior to the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus. This is 1 of 2 videos released on Sunday. CPD added slow-motion effect.


Augustus appears to open his wallet before officers surround him. One officer grabbed his wrist, then Augustus turns away into the street. As that happens, police said they believe he reached for a gun in his waistband. That's when the officer started shooting.

A demonstrator who was arrested during Saturday night's violent protest was charged with three misdemeanor counts of obstructing or resisting a police officer.

The shooting investigation is in the hands of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. Officials said more police video will be released when it's available, no later than 60 days after the shooting, per standard procedure.

WATCH: Supt. Johnson announces release of body cam video
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson discussed the fatal police shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingchicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingprotestrahm emanuelChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protests continue after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
Chicago police release body cam video of South Shore police shooting
Fatal police shooting in South Shore sparks clashes with CPD
Top Stories
Police: Taco vendor's shooting linked to other Back of the Yards robberies
Car slams into Homewood Dairy Queen
Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, unborn baby
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
Show More
Man tried to kill wife with ant poison, police say
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
Trump baby balloon may be coming to the US
3 shot to death Sunday morning in Gary
More News