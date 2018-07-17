Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Chicagoans should "lower their voices and listen to other voices" following this weekend's fatal police shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
Emanuel, who just returned from a trip to China, urged "public servants, protesters, faith leaders, police, community leader and residents" to use this incident to learn from each other.
"I hope that we avoid retreating into our respective corners and trying to yell over each other's voices," Emanuel said Tuesday morning during his first public comments since the Saturday shooting.
The city could see a fourth day of protests Tuesday over the shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus, a barber who had a young daughter.
Body came video was released less than 24 hours after the shooting, which appears to show Augustus with a gun and him reaching for it before he was shot.
Emanuel said the video answers some questions, but acknowledged that questions still remain.
Emanuel praised CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson's quick release of the video.
"I think the superintendent did exactly the right thing, which is to get one video out for public safety reasons so people got the information," Emanuel said.
All of the officers were wearing body cameras, but releasing the videos would be up to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, which is investigating.
Emanuel said that COPA would release all the videos when they finish their investigation.
Community members protested for three nights after the deadly police shooting.
Hundreds demonstrated in South Shore Monday night. They want more body-camera video released with audio. But city officials said there are no immediate plans to do that.
On Saturday night, police tried to detain Augustus outside a store near West 71st Street and South Jeffery Avenue for carrying a gun.
Less than 24 hours later, CPD released a portion of one body-camera angle.
Augustus appears to open his wallet before officers surround him. One officer grabbed his wrist, then Augustus turns away into the street. As that happens, police said they believe he reached for a gun in his waistband. That's when the officer started shooting.
A demonstrator who was arrested during Saturday night's violent protest was charged with three misdemeanor counts of obstructing or resisting a police officer.
The shooting investigation is in the hands of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. Officials said more police video will be released when it's available, no later than 60 days after the shooting, per standard procedure.
