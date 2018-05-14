  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Employee robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North

EMBED </>More Videos

An employee of the River North restaurant Quartino were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An employee of the River North restaurant Quartino was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Employees of the restaurant on State and Ontario streets told police that the robber got in through a back door and he was armed with a handgun.

The robbery took place at 11:45 p.m. The popular Italian restaurant stays open late until 1 a.m., but it's unclear if any customers were inside at the time.

Police said the robber entered as an employee was counting money. The robber pointed the gun at the employee and demanded the money.

That employee turned it over and then the man left, getting into a tan vehicle at 5 West Ontario. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police said the getaway car had a broken driver's side window covered in tape and had a smashed grille. Police are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyrestaurantChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms move across area
Police investigating after home of Ald. Cardenas apparently vandalized
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
Man fatally stabs neighbor during fight on Near North Side
Missing sailor from Plainfield found dead
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman picking up granddaughter
Suburban school bus driver choked boy who spilled food on bus, prosecutors say
Show More
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction
VIDEO: Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside
Man charged with setting fire to ex-girlfriend's apartment in Mount Prospect
More News