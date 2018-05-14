Employee robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North

An employee of the River North restaurant Quartino was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, Chicago police said.Employees of the restaurant on State and Ontario streets told police that the robber got in through a back door and he was armed with a handgun.The robbery took place at 11:45 p.m. The popular Italian restaurant stays open late until 1 a.m., but it's unclear if any customers were inside at the time.Police said the robber entered as an employee was counting money. The robber pointed the gun at the employee and demanded the money.That employee turned it over and then the man left, getting into a tan vehicle at 5 West Ontario. Fortunately, no one was hurt.Police said the getaway car had a broken driver's side window covered in tape and had a smashed grille. Police are investigating and no one is in custody.