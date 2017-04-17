190 NORTH

190 North: April 23, 2017

CHICAGO --
ABC 7's 190 NORTH, with host Janet Davies, showcases some of the latest and greatest experiences on Chicago's lifestyle and entertainment scene. This half-hour special airs Sunday, April 23 at 11:00 PM on ABC 7 Chicago. Mark Nilsson and Ji Suk Yi are contributors. The beautiful and newly revamped Navy Pier is the backdrop for this edition of 190 NORTH.

190 NORTH takes viewers on a magic carpet ride to Broadway In Chicago's spectacular production of Disney's Aladdin. From the big screen, to the Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago theatergoers are the first in the country to experience the thrilling North American touring production of Aladdin, which is launching right here in the Windy City.

Next, 190 embarks on a stealth mission to learn more about a top secret restaurant for wanna be spies and foodies alike - Safehouse. A themed restaurant dedicated to all things spy-related, viewers will get intelligence on the tasty food, multiple bars, dance floor, lounge and fun experienced by those visitors who are able to crack the secret password!

If your weakness is sweetness, then 190 NORTH'S visit to three Chicago bakeries putting a new spin on a classic cookies, is a must see! Cookie Spin, Warm Belly Bakery, and By the Park Bakery will leave viewers wanting more in 190's Cookie Round-Up.

It's a mind-blowing, largest single collection of Rolling Stones memorabilia in the world. 190 takes viewers to Navy Pier for Exhibitionism, that rocks with Stones' art, wild costumes, album cover art, instruments, diaries with set lists and even a replica of the apartment where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first lived. It's a segment rock n' rollers won't want to miss.

Then, 190 checks into Freehand, the trendy new spot located in downtown Chicago where visitors can stay for as low as thirty five dollars! With amazing amenities, great location, and the Broken Shaker Bar (named for one of the top 50 bars in America), this hotel is not making it easy for visitors to leave.

Finally, some Chicago dealerships are going full throttle when it comes to awesome amenities. While car shopping at Arlington Lexus you can enjoy watching a movie in their movie theater, a little putt putt on their putting green, and for the kids - an indoor playset!

Rubye Wilson and Holly Grisham are the producers of 190 NORTH.
Related Topics:
entertainment190 northcommunityspecialsABC7 SpecialLoop
Load Comments
190 NORTH
190 North: December 11, 2016
190 North: September 11, 2016
190 North: June 26, 2016
Remembering Doug Banks
More 190 north
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'
Disney's 'Born in China' opens April 21
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Show More
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
45 shot, 2 fatally, in Easter weekend violence
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
Judge under fire for praising convicted rapist during sentencing
Panic button ordinance proposed to protect hotel workers
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos