2 MINUTE WARNING

2 Minute Warning: Alison Victoria

EMBED </>More News Videos

Alison Victoria from HGTV gives Ryan's 2 Minute Warning a try. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
HGTV's Alison Victoria gives Ryan's 2 Minute Warning a try.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE2 minute warningChicago
Load Comments
2 MINUTE WARNING
2 Minute Warning: Mike Tyson
2 Minute Warning: Kevin Hart
2 Minute Warning: Mr. T
2 Minute Warning: Christina Milian
More 2 minute warning
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Carlos Mencia talks career, family, politics
'Beauty and the Beast' actors talk on screen chemistry, families
Next on Windy City LIVE
Ji interviews director, composer of 'Beauty and the Beast'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Heather Mack gives up custody of Baby Stella
Catholics in Chicago get dispensation to eat corned beef Friday for St. Patrick's Day
Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
Body of 2-year-old found nearly 2 weeks after family car crashed
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
Show More
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Police: Robber breaks leg, calls for help, gets arrested
2 charged in connection with suicide of teen who was still bullied after death
Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high-stakes visit
Family remembers 5-year-old killed in hit-and-run as upbeat, loved to dance
More News
Top Video
Blackhawks surprise young fans: 'Your rink is what you make it'
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video