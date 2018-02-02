WINDY CITY LIVE

2 Minute Warning: Shawn Wayans

EMBED </>More Videos

He's a member of one of the funniest families in show biz. (WLS)

He's a member of one of the funniest families in show biz. Ryan puts Shawn Wayans through the 2 Minute Warning!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE2 minute warning
WINDY CITY LIVE
ManBQue Share Foods for the Big Game
Priscilla Presley talks 'Elvis & Me'
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
Priscilla Presley talks 'Elvis & Me'
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
House Republicans release partisan memo on Russia probe
Couple charged with selling teen girl for sex to Elgin family
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
What's wrong with this house? Homeowner fined thousands by HOA
Victims' father apologizes for trying to attack Larry Nassar
Show More
Police: Burglary victim spotted suspect wearing stolen shoes at restaurant
CDC: 16 children died from flu this week, 53 so far this season
Old Navy accused of racially profiling customer over his coat
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Illinois Tollway worker
Adler Planetarium offering free admission to Ill. residents on days in February
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Remodeling Nightmare
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
Gwendolyn Brooks cheerleaders are 1st CPS squad to qualify for state finals in over a decade
More Video