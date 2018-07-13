Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Program Note: Revised programming lineup for Saturday, July 14 for Cubs game
Full Story
2 Minute Warning: Sinbad
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3759283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ryan puts actor and comedian Sinbad through the 2 Minute Warning. (WLS)
wcl
Friday, July 13, 2018 02:13PM
Ryan puts actor and comedian Sinbad through this week's 2 Minute Warning.
Related Topics:
entertainment
2 minute warning
Windy City LIVE
actor
comedian
