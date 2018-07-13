WINDY CITY LIVE

2 Minute Warning: Sinbad

Ryan puts actor and comedian Sinbad through the 2 Minute Warning. (WLS)

Ryan puts actor and comedian Sinbad through this week's 2 Minute Warning.
Related Topics:
entertainment2 minute warningWindy City LIVEactorcomedian
