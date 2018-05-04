WINDY CITY LIVE

2 Minute Warning: The Vixen

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan puts The Vixen from "Ru Paul's Drag Race" through the Two Minute Warning. (WLS)

Ryan puts The Vixen from "Ru Paul's Drag Race" through this week's Two Minute Warning!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE2 minute warning
WINDY CITY LIVE
'The Voice' contestant We' McDonald performs
Nico Osteria pastry chef shares recipe, baking tips
Daphne Maxwell Reid aka 'Aunt Viv' stops by
franklyHANK: Xtina, 'Life of the Party,' 'Hamilton' and Joffrey Ballet
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
'Macbeth' at Chicago Shakespeare Theater co-directed by magician Teller
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption forces evacuations
Raccoon hanging on for dear life near CTA Red Line tracks rescued
Macy's wedding dress sample sale this weekend
Lincolnshire student finalist in Google doodle competition
Kamiyah Mobley's mom says woman who stole baby from hospital in 1998 deserves death
Indiana orders the closure of day care where toddler was beaten
Show More
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Driver of stolen vehicle, police crash on inbound Ike
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Man stunned after attempting sex with car in Kansas
15 kindergarteners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
More News