20th Anniversary of Blue Man Group in Chicago

It's been 20 years since Blue Man Group burst upon the Chicago theater scene with a show that is hard to describe - but an amazing event!! (WLS)

It's been 20 years since Blue Man Group burst upon the Chicago theater scene with a show that is hard to describe - but an amazing event! They stop by WCL to celebrate with some fun surprises for the audience.

Blue Man Group performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common. Backed by a live rock band, the Blue Men unify the audience for the show's celebratory climax - an unforgettable, euphoric dance party.

Since its Briar Street Theatre debut in 1997, Blue Man Group Chicago has:

- Entertained more than 4,600,000 people with 10,493 performances

- Held five autism-friendly performances in collaboration with Autism Speaks

- Used 965,365 ponchos and 17,694 boxes of Cap'n Crunch cereal

- Awarded $45,000 to emerging artists through two Blue Man Group art competitions


In honor of their 20th anniversary, there is a special birthday performance on Thursday, Oct. 12th at 8pm. Also - they are celebrating and teaming up with Sprinkles Cupcakes - if you purchase the special Blue Man Group cupcake at their 50 E. Walton location through Oct. 31st, you will receive a voucher for 25% off tickets to BMG (conditions and exclusions apply).

Blue Man Group Ticket Information

Tickets are available from $39-$99. Tickets may be purchased at the Briar Street Theatre by calling the box office at (773) 348-4000; by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787; at all Ticketmaster ticket centers or via the Internet at http://www.ticketmaster.com/bluemangroup http://www.ticketmaster.com/Blue-Man-Group-tickets/artist/843991. For a full show schedule and ticket pricing, please visit www.blueman.com/chicago.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, varying from $46- $69 per person. For groups of 10 or more, call the group sales department to book at: 773.348.3300 or email chicagogroups@blueman.com to request information.
