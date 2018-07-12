3 killer dance parties in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Volleywood music festival at North Avenue Beach
Go big this weekend at Vollywood, a lakeside music festival sponsored by Corona. The one-day festival at North Avenue Beach will stage six hours of live electronic music -- including headlining performances by "tropical house" DJs Thomas Jack and Matoma.
When: Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: $35 general admission; VIP options available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pour Some '80s On Me: Lincoln Park bar crawl
Revel '80s-style in Lincoln Park this Saturday afternoon. The bar crawl, hosted by TBOX Bar Crawls, will hop to Lion's Head, The Apartment, Kelsey's, LA Social, Hook & Ladder and other local venues while honoring the decade's brightest stars -- like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Miami Vice and Pac-Man.
When: Saturday, July 14, noon
Where: Lincoln Park, 2200-2300 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: $5.99 per single ticket; $3.99 each for a three-pack
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rum & Red Bull Reggae Jam at The Promontory
Get down to sizzling reggae beats at The Promontory this Saturday night. The party, hosted by Thank You Chicago, will feature three reggae DJs and plenty of rum and Red Bull-fueled dancing.
When: Saturday, July 14, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets