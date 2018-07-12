3 killer dance parties in Chicago this weekend

Volleywood music festival at North Avenue Beach

Pour Some '80s On Me: Lincoln Park bar crawl

Rum & Red Bull Reggae Jam at The Promontory

When it comes to cutting a rug, there's plenty of opportunity in Chicago this weekend. From a Corona-powered lakeside music festival to a Red Bull-infused reggae jam, here's where the party's at this weekend.---Go big this weekend at Vollywood, a lakeside music festival sponsored by Corona. The one-day festival at North Avenue Beach will stage six hours of live electronic music -- including headlining performances by "tropical house" DJs Thomas Jack and Matoma.Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive$35 general admission; VIP options availableRevel '80s-style in Lincoln Park this Saturday afternoon. The bar crawl, hosted by TBOX Bar Crawls, will hop to Lion's Head, The Apartment, Kelsey's, LA Social, Hook & Ladder and other local venues while honoring the decade's brightest stars -- like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Miami Vice and Pac-Man.Saturday, July 14, noonLincoln Park, 2200-2300 N. Lincoln Ave.$5.99 per single ticket; $3.99 each for a three-packGet down to sizzling reggae beats at The Promontory this Saturday night. The party, hosted by Thank You Chicago, will feature three reggae DJs and plenty of rum and Red Bull-fueled dancing.Saturday, July 14, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W$15 in advance; $20 at the door