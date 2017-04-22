More than 100 films from around the world are coming to Chicago for the 33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival.
The fun runs from April 20 - May 4, 2017 at the AMC River East 21. The festival features 71 full-length films and 40 shorts from Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the United States. Films will be shown in their original language with English subtitles. After screenings, some audiences will have the opportunity for discussions with local and international filmmakers.
Tickets are $13, and $10 for students, seniors, and the disabled.
Alejandra Riera from the Chicago Latino Film Festival and Emelia Ruiz, who directed the film "Yerma," sat down with ABC 7 to talk about the festival and the films you can enjoy.
33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival
Date: Ends May 4
Hours: Weekends, starting at 3 pm; weeknights starting at 5:30 pm
Address: AMC River East 21 Theatres, 322 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: General, $13; students/seniors/disabled, $10
Buy tickets online at chicagolatinofilmfestival.org or at the theater.
