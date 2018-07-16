4 must-see stage productions in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Bus Stop' at Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three
A weary group of bus riders is left stranded at a Kansas City roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm. Surprisingly, compassion unfolds throughout this comedic slice-of-life production.
When: 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22
Where: Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $10-$18.50 (regularly $35)
'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' at Stage 773
"Buddy" tells the true story of Buddy Holly and his short yet inspirational career -- which forever changed rock 'n' roll before the Beatles or The Rolling Stones ever played a note.
When: 7:30 p.m. this Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22
Where: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $14.50-$19 (regularly $29-$39)
'Wild Women of Planet Wongo' at Chopin Theatre
Enter the world of Amazonian warrior women and their alluring queen, who meet men for the first time when two bumbling astronauts crash onto their purple and green planet. After a long run in NYC, this sci-fi musical spoof propels audiences into an immersive, madcap, '60s B-movie experience.
When: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division Ave.
Price: $40 (regularly $20)
'Tinderella' at The Den Theatre
Score half-priced seats to 'Tinderella: An Improv Comedy Fairy Tale."
This modern take on the classic fairytale begins with a volunteer from the audience swiping away on a larger-than-life dating app featuring a quirky cast of potential "perfect matches." Once all of the show's characters are selected, they'll improvise their way through the fairy tale, proving that "happily ever after" isn't the only way stories end.
When: Friday, July 20, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Den Theatre 2A, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $6 (regularly $12)
