ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

A-listers reportedly planning awards season fashion blackout to protest sexual harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

Several high-profile actresses will reportedly wear black to this season's awards shows in a show of solidarity against sexual misconduct.

LOS ANGELES --
This awards season, the boldest color on the red carpet might be black.

According to a report from People, several high-profile women in Hollywood are planning to wear all black to awards shows to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Sources tell People that the protest is slated to begin with the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 and could continue well into the season. The growing group of women planning to demonstrate reportedly includes Golden Globe nominees and presenters.

The demonstration comes after a watershed period during which dozens of men in media, entertainment, journalism, politics and business have been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Among those felled by the accusations are cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein, former NBC anchor Matt Lauer, comedian Louis CK and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In the wake of allegations against Weinstein, a social media campaign encouraged women to use the hashtag #MeToo to describe their experiences with sexual misconduct in an effort to encourage open conversation about the ubiquity of sexual harassment.

SEE ALSO: 'Silence Breakers' fueling #MeToo movement named TIME Person of the Year

While the hashtag has been around for over a decade, entertainers like Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan brought it to the forefront of the dialogue surrounding sexual misconduct.

By early December, the hashtag had been used more than 3 million times in 85 countries, according to Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsgolden globe awardssexual misconducthollywoodprotestfashion
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik perform
Next on Windy City LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Chance the Rapper's charity hosting night at Field Museum
Dumpster full of books discovered behind CPS school
Federal Aid: Chicago getting new U.S. prosecutors
Show More
Man suspected of robbing 4 Chicago banks in 3 days
Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
Extensive restrictions cause more South Loop parking woes
Republican tax bill finalized after senators announce support for bill
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Carrie Fisher's dog perks up watching 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
New Will County complex to improve communication, response time
Activists sleep outside to raise awareness, money for homeless vets
More Video