ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule

The 9th season of "Modern Family" will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. (Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC via Getty Images)

ABC's 2017 Fall lineup will begin with the premiere of 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday, September 18. "Modern Family" will return for its 9th season on Wednesday, September 27, and "Grey's Anatomy" will premiere its 14th season with a two-hour episode on Thursday, September 28.

The fall's new shows include "The Good Doctor" (Monday, September 25), "Marvel's Inhumans" (Friday, September 29) and "The Mayor" (Tuesday, October 3).

The full schedule listed by premiere date can seen below. All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific. Check your local listings.

Monday, September 18

"Dancing with the Stars" (Season 25 premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Monday, September 25

"The Good Doctor" (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

"The Goldbergs" (Season 5 premiere) 8:00-8:30 p.m.

"Speechless" (Season 2 premiere) 8:30-9:00 p.m.

"Modern Family" (Season 9 premiere) 9:00-9:30 p.m.

"American Housewife" (Season 2 premiere; new day and time) 9:30-10:00 p.m.

"Designated Survivor" (Season 2 premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 28

"Grey's Anatomy" (two-hour Season 14 premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

"How to Get Away with Murder" (Season 4 premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Friday, September 29

"Marvel's Inhumans" (two-hour series premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

"The Toy Box" (Season 2 premiere; new day and time) 7:00-8:00 p.m.

"Shark Tank" (two-hour Season 9 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

"Ten Days in the Valley" (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

"The Middle" (Season 9 premiere) 8:00-8:30 p.m.

"Fresh Off the Boat" (Season 4 premiere; new time) 8:30-9:00 p.m.

"black-ish" (Season 4 premiere; new day and time) 9:00-9:30 p.m.

"The Mayor" (Series premiere) 9:30-10:00 p.m.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" (formerly "The Gospel of Kevin") (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

"Scandal" (Season 7 premiere) 9:00-10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6

"Once Upon a Time" (Season 7 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

"To Tell the Truth" (Season 3 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

"America's Funniest Home Videos" (Season 28 premiere) 7:00-8:00 p.m.
