AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

ABC 7 shows movie for ADA

The Rocky Mountain ADA is partnering with the non-profit organization, Make A Hero Productions, to share and empower the 60 million Americans living with disabilities. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed by congress in 1990, providing civil rights to defend against discrimination for all people with disabilities. Through its ten regional centers, the ADA National Network provides information, guidance and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Now, the Rocky Mountain ADA is partnering with the non-profit organization, Make A Hero Productions, to share and empower the 60 million Americans living with disabilities.

On Sunday, March 5, 2017, the ADA and Make A Hero Productions will show "The Movement," a film following the lives of five people with disabilities who have overcome various obstacles through adaptive sports. The movie is narrated by Robert Redford and Warren Miller.

You can watch it on March 5 at 1 p.m. Rachel Stafford, Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, and Robin Jones, Director of the Great Lakes ADA Center, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the film, and why its message is so important.

"The Movement" showing on WLS
Date: Sunday, March 5, 2017
Hours: 1 p.m.
