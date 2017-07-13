Academy Award nominee John Singleton stops by WCL

CHICAGO --Two-time Academy Award nominee, John Singleton, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new television series on FX, "Snowfall."
The series tells the story of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the early 1980s.
Singleton is widely known for making history with his 1991 film, "Boyz N the Hood." At just 23 years old, he became the youngest person ever and the first African American director to be nominated for an Academy Award.
"Snowfall" actors, Damson Idris and Angela Lewis, joined Singleton in the conversation about the new television series.
FX's "Snowfall" airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.
For more information about the series, please visit: www.fxnetworks.com/shows/snowfall.