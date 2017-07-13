TELEVISION

Academy Award nominee John Singleton stops by WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

Two-time Academy Award nominee, John Singleton, stopped by ?Windy City LIVE? to discuss his new television series on FX, ?Snowfall.? (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Two-time Academy Award nominee, John Singleton, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new television series on FX, "Snowfall."

The series tells the story of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the early 1980s.

Singleton is widely known for making history with his 1991 film, "Boyz N the Hood." At just 23 years old, he became the youngest person ever and the first African American director to be nominated for an Academy Award.

EMBED More News Videos

'Snowfall' actors, Damson Idris and Angela Lewis, joined Singleton in the conversation about the new television series.



"Snowfall" actors, Damson Idris and Angela Lewis, joined Singleton in the conversation about the new television series.

FX's "Snowfall" airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.

For more information about the series, please visit: www.fxnetworks.com/shows/snowfall.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionactorWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
TELEVISION
Emmy nominations 2017
New TLC show 'The Spouse House' features all Chicagoans!
Alison Victoria, 'Windy City Flip'
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmy nominations 2017
'The Young and the Restless' alum Victoria Rowell has new comedy series
'Hack or Whack!' is back
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Human remains discovered in Pa. search; 1 of 4 missing men ID'd
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
ATM customers get 'help me' notes from along with cash
Sheriff: Man sneaks into tent, stabs man at north suburban campground
Show More
3 charged after Joliet fire kills 2 women, baby
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
17-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee
Beloved 28-year-old giraffe Sabrena dies at Lincoln Park Zoo
More News
Top Video
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Rainbow PUSH convention kicks off in Chicago
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenview teen, is suspect in another shooting
Gas tax hike hidden in Illinois budget
More Video