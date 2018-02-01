Accelerate Indoor Speedway simulates Formula One racing in Mokena

Accelerate is the first European-style indoor electric go-kart racing facility in the southern Chicagoland area. The speedway is located near the Tinley Park Convention Center and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater just off I-80.
The facility features two Grand Prix-style indoor tracks and Italian-made, electric karts with touchscreens, boost buttons and speakers to simulate a Formula 1 engine that reaches speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Glass walls let spectators watch all the action.
The company provides racing techniques instruction and competitive leagues for more seasoned drivers.
Accelerate Indoor Speedway
8580 Springlake Drive
Mokena, IL
(708) 457-7772
acceleratespeed.com
