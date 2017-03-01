  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
OSCARS

Accountants responsible for Oscars mistake won't return to show

Martha Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan of PricewaterhouseCoopers, carry the envelops of the winners at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday's Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs tells The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners' envelopes at Sunday's Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan's distraction caused the error.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Actress Viola Davis reveals struggle with imposter syndrome
Exclusive interview: Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' writer graduated from DePaul
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Performer Keke Palmers writes book 'I Don't Belong to You'
Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival kicks off in Chicago
David Ross, Mr. T - in a Cubs jersey - announced as 'Dancing with the Stars' cast members
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
3 in custody after teen shot in Round Lake Beach
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room
Show More
Uber CEO seen in heated argument over fares with driver
Baby makes 'rock on' gesture in ultrasound
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks bid after Trump's victory
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
Court: Police can take blood from unconscious drivers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos