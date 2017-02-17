WINDY CITY LIVE

Actor Jay Ellis stops by WCL

CHICAGO --
Jay Ellis is a television and film actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur. He landed his first role as Bryce "Blue" Westbrook on the BET series "The Game," a spin-off of "Girlfriends" featuring a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players.

Over the years Ellis has been featured on critically acclaimed series "Masters of Sex", "Grace and Frankie," "How I Met Your Mother," "Grey's Anatomy" and "NCIS."

He can currently be seen playing Lawrence on the HBO comedy series Insecure, starring Issa Rae, who was recently on Windy City LIVE. Insecure follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
