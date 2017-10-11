  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Actor, former NFL player Terry Crews says Hollywood exec groped him

Terry Crews claims executive groped him. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on October 11, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews says the scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein scandal is giving him PTSD.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," Crews tweeted Tuesday.


In a series of tweets, Crews claimed a male film executive, whom he didn't name, groped him at an event last year.

"He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did," Crews tweeted.



Crews said he didn't do anything about it over fear of losing his job.

"I love what I do. But it's a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that," Crews tweeted.

The actor also tweeted that he wants other sexual assault victims to know they are not alone.
"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," the final tweet read.



Weinstein was fired by the company he co-founded amid decades of allegations of sexual harassment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
