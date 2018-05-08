  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 6, The Aquarius Project
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress & author Jenifer Lewis talks about 'The Mother of Black Hollywood'

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis is out with a new book, "The Mother of Black Hollywood." (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis is out with a new book, "The Mother of Black Hollywood."

The book is a memoir of growing up as a Midwestern girl with a dream and her journey from poverty to the big screen.

The co-star of the hit show "Black-ish" sat down with ABC7's Cheryl Burton to talk about her memoir and WVON's annual Speak Sistah Speak event.

The Speak Sistah Speak event takes place Wednesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the Du Sable Museum of African American History.

For more information go HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorbooksblack'ishLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Roseanne' actress speaks about her Evanston acting roots
Chance the Rapper settles lawsuit with Abdul Muhammad
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
First arrest photo of ATF Chicago shooting suspect
1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Avenue
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
Woman charged with hit-and-run Eisenhower crash that killed man, hurt 4 others
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
Girl, 16, shot in West Rogers Park
Kendall County Dems led by all-female board for first time
Chicago Police Department adds bike patrols
Show More
Harvey library in danger of closing
Results: Mike Braun wins Indiana Republican senate primary
Video shows man stealing vehicle with girl inside, Aurora police say
California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings
South suburban Wendy's supervisor accused of sexual abuse
More News