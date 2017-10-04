ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress, author Joyce Bulifant talks new memoir, dsylexia, more

Joyce Bulifant's memoir, My Four Hollywood Husbands, chronicles her turbulent life on and off screen. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Joyce Bulifant is most recognized for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Airplane" and "Love Thy Neighbor." She's been in dozens of films, television shows and on Broadway. She has several interesting connections to Chicago as she's been married to Hawaii Five-O's James MacArthur from Chicago's MacArthur family; she's also the mother in law of Jenny McCarthy as she was married to William Asher, the famous director-writer-producer of "I Love Lucy," and "Bewitched." All in, Joyce has been married four times to charismatic men in entertainment, all of them struggling with alcohol abuse, and her extended family covers every US state. Her memoir, My Four Hollywood Husbands, chronicles her turbulent life on and off screen.

Bulifant is in Chicago to speak at a fundraising event that support the causes that are most important to her - bringing awareness to substance abuse and also championing kids with learning disabilities. A dyslexic herself, she founded the Dyslexia Foundation and national Dyslexia Awareness Program.
Chicago Appearances/Book Reading:
October 4 at 7p.m. - Book Fair to benefit Everyone Reading Illinois (Chicago Chapter of the International Dyslexia Foundation) at Barnes & Noble, 297 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523

October 6, 6:30 p.m. - Signing at CityLit Books, 2523 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
