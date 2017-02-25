OSCARS

Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar

EMBED </>More News Videos

Streep currently holds the record for most nominated actress in Oscar history. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

LOS ANGELES --
With more nominations (20 total) than any actress - living or dead - Streep has amassed three Oscars in just over three decades. She received her first nomination in 1979 and won her first statuette the following year as a supporting actress in Robert Benton's Kramer vs. Kramer. The film received rave reviews making her a star and garnering two more Oscar wins for best actress- one for Sophie's Choice in 1983 and a third for The Iron Lady in 2012.

Streep is nominated for her fourth Oscar win for her role as the lead in Florence Foster Jenkins, a British biographical comedy-drama film. Should she win, she would tie with actress Katharine Hepburn for most wins by any actor.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesacademy awardsLos Angeles
Load Comments
OSCARS
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 vehicles stolen from Tinley Park dealership
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
Police: 2 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman says contractor painted deck without permission, demanded payment
2 killed in West Chicago crash
Police: Man found dead in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Police: Delivery drivers robbed in Ashburn
Show More
8-year-old fatally shot after Houston crash
Man says he was beaten up by subway break dancers in New York
CPS restores $15M in frozen funds to low-income schools
Trump administration drops support of local transgendered student
Music students hold Performathon
More News
Top Video
Music students hold Performathon
5 vehicles stolen from Tinley Park dealership
Weekend Watch: Term limits
Get into the swing of things at the Chicago Golf Show
More Video