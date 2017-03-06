  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Trump Cabinet members discuss revised travel ban...Coming up at 10:30 AM
Adele confirms marriage to partner Simon Konecki

In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Adele has officially announced she and longtime partner Simon Konecki are married, weeks after hinting at a wedding.

Adele casually dropped the news while chatting with the audience at her show in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. She was discussing her song, "Someone Like You," which describes her feelings following a breakup. She told the crowd that she's "addicted" to the "feeling when you first fall for someone." She says she can't have that feeling because she's "married now."

The announcement follows Adele's thanking of her "husband" following her big win at last month's Grammy awards.

Adele and Konecki have a 4-year-old son.
