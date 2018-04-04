  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK
Adler Planetarium offers spring activities for families

The Adler Planetarium is open 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. (WLS)

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago offers many family activities during the spring season that are both fun and educational.

Annie Vedder, Adler's curator of experience, visited ABC7 to talk about three programs.

-Family After Dark: This year's theme is "Superhero Science"
-Earthfest: A two-day event that runs April 21-22
-Write letters to James Lovell, the astronaut who is celebrating his 90th birthday later this year.

Adler Planetarium is open 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Children under 3 get in free.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
