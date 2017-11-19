Actor and singer Jamie Foxx stood on stage with his family and first responders. He thanked them for their willingness to run towards the danger they faced.
"As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope... TOGETHER our strength will pull us through." - @iamjamiefoxx #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j5eDbd0Fdw— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
Foxx gave a message of hope saying, "Together, we shall overcome the pain. Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation."
Foxx's introduction was followed by a powerful performance of R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts by Kelly Clarkson and P!nk.
That @Pink & @kelly_clarkson performance. WOW. No words. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/R9vHgCeykQ— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017