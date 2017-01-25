WORST PICTURE

While the Oscars committee named the contenders for the best films of 2016 this week, another committee did the exact opposite. The Raspberry Awards, or "RAZZIES," announced its nominees for the worst of the worst in Hollywood in categories such as "worst film."topped this year's nominations with nine, followed closely bywith eight. Also on the list was a political documentary calledThe tongue-in-cheek awards show holds a ceremony on the evening before the Oscars. Past Oscar winners can be found on the RAZZIES list because, the site explains, the award show is meant to encourage acclaimed actors and filmmakers to own up to their worst works. For instance Robert De Niro, who has won Oscars forand, was nominated for a RAZZIE this year for"The $4.97 gold spray-painted Razzie Award is handed out to otherwise great talent who should know better than to associate their name with sub-par projects," reads the awards' Twitter bio.The nominees for the RAZZIES are determined by voting from paying members of its committee for eight of the nine categories. For "Worst Screen Combo," users of the website Rotten Tomatoes vote.Here are all of this year's not-so-lucky nominees:Ben Affleck inGerard Butler inHenry Cavill inRobert de Niro inDinesh D'Souza [as Himself] inBen Stiller inMegan Fox inTyler Perry inJulia Roberts inBecky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] inNaomi Watts inShailene Woodley inJulianne Hough inKate Hudson inAubrey Plaza inJane Seymour inSela Ward inKristen Wiig inNicolas Cage inJohnny Depp inWill Ferrell inJesse Eisenberg inJared Leto inOwen Wilson inBen Affleck & His BFF ("Baddest Foe Forever") Henry Cavill in"Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals" in"Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume" in"The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" in"Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig" inBen Stiller and His BFF ("Barely Funny Friend") Owen Wilson inDinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley inRoland Emmerich inTyler Perry inAlex Proyas inZack Snyder inBen Stiller in