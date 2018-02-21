Anthony Gonzalez, star of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco,' performs

The blockbuster Disney/Pixar animated movie "Coco" is a Golden Globe winner and is Oscar nominated for Best Animated feature Film and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).
The 12-year-old star of the movie, Anthony Gonzalez - who is the voice of Miguel, visited WCL to talk about the movie. He also performed the Oscar-nominated song "Remember Me!" accompanied by Steve Doyle of the Old Town School of Folk Music.
"Coco" will be available on Blu-Ray on Feb. 27.
For more about the movie, visit: http://movies.disney.com/coco
