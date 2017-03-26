ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack

MADRID, Spain --
Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.

The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that "I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage."

Banderas says he underwent a procedure to place three stents in his arteries, adding that "it hasn't been as dramatic as some have written."

Banderas' visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as "The Mask of Zorro," ''Desperado," ''Philadelphia" and the animated "Puss in Boots."

Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.
Related Topics:
entertainmentheart attackentertainmentu.s. & worldactor
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Puppy Dog Pals' to debut on Disney Channel
Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man found dead in River Forest house fire
2 killed, 3 injured after SUV slams into building on West Side
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
Ex-dealer at Indiana casino charged with cheating, theft
Man who taped dog's mouth shut gets 5 years in jail
Mom, daughter killed in separate crashes
Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a fiscal boost
Show More
Nationwide protests in Russia bring thousands to streets
United Airlines in Twitter trouble over dress code rules
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
Woman, 94, serving smiles for 44 years at McDonald's
Biden says if he'd run for president he could have won
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos