Apple adding dozens of new emojis

Apple said it will be adding "more than 70 new emoji characters" for "iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later this year in a free software update." Among the new options announced: superheros, animals, sport-themed choices, and food. Monday's press release said some of the designs, "based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0," are meant to "better represent people with red hair, gray hair, and curly hair," in addition to offering bald options and added expressive faces.