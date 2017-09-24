ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams among stars performing at 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

FILE - Ariana Grande arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WLS) --
Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and the Dave Matthews Band will be among the performers at A Concert for Charlottesville Sunday evening.

The concert is being held at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and will be livestreamed at https://musicandunity.tumblr.com.

Ticket sales for the concert will be donated to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to benefit victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, "along with their families, first responders and organizations dedicated to healing justice and unity."
