Asian Pop-Up Cinema festival runs through May 16

Sixteen award-winning movies will be hitting the big screen in Chicago during the Asian Pop-Up Cinema film festival, which starts Tuesday and runs through May 16.Sophia Wong Boccio, the festival's founder and executive director; and Yuki Furukawa, the star of "Colors of Wind," visited the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to talk about the festival.This is the festival's sixth season.The Asian Pop-Up Cinema starts Tuesday at the AMC River East 21 in Chicago with a screening of "Colors of Wind."Tickets are on sale now at: www.asianpopupcinema.org/tickets