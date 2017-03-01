  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7 HD surveying damage from deadly tornadoes... NOW
Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival kicks off in Chicago

The Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival runs through May 3, 2017. (WLS)

By
Sophia Wong Boccio, founder of Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival, talked to ABC7 about the festival which kicks off Wednesday and continues with screenings until May 3.

In its fourth season, the festival will showcase the best new Chinese and Asian movies that are well known and distributed in the Far East.

Eighteen films are scheduled to be shown, including the "Goddesses in Taiwan Cinema," a retrospective of six digitally restored movies starring legendary Taiwanese leading actresses, Pai Hong, Zhen Zhen, Brigitte Lin, Feng Fei-fei, Su Hui-lun and Kuai Lun-mei from the 1960s through the early 21st century.

The new comedies will also be shown: "Survival Family," a Japanese family that struggles to keep it together after a world-wide electrical power outage occurs; "My Egg Boy," about a young Taiwanese woman who's afraid she'll never have children freezes her eggs to prolong her fertility until the right man comes along; and "The Search," a documentary-narrative shot in Tibet by critically acclaimed director Pema Tseden about a photographer and a director traveling from village to village looking for actors to star in a film based on the Tibetan opera Drimé Kunden.

The Asian Pop-Up Cinema Season IV starts Wednesday At the AMC River East 21, Chicago
COST: $10 for regular screenings and $15.00 for films with directors and other special guests in attendance.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.asianpopupcinema.org/tickets.

All ticketed screenings include a Q&A moderated by Ron Falzone, an associate professor at the Cinema Art and Science Department of Columbia College Chicago.
