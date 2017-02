The Chicago Auto Show kicks off tomorrow and you can catch a preview of what's new on ABC 7. ABC 7 sports anchor and car enthusiast Jim Rose stopped by to tell us more.ABC 7 will present a preview of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, Saturday February 11 at 6 p.m.An encore broadcast of the live special will air on Saturday February 11 at midnight and Sunday February 12 at 1 p.m. on ABC 7.