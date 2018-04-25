ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Avengers: Infinity War' super-villain takes on Marvel superheroes

"Avengers: Infinity War" explodes onto the big screen Thursday night. It's already getting rave reviews. (WLS)

"Avengers: Infinity War" explodes onto the big screen Thursday night. It's already getting rave reviews!

Josh Brolin plays the villain ready to take on every superhero in the Marvel universe. He revealed what it was like on set and which character he'd like to play - other than Thanos.

This film is the first chapter of a two part adventure, so there's more to come!

"Avengers: Infinity War" is from Disney, the parent company of ABC.
