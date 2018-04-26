ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Avengers: Infinity War': Thanos takes on Marvel superheroes

'Avengers: Infinity War' super-villain takes on Marvel superheroes

"Avengers: Infinity War" explodes onto the big screen Thursday night. It's already getting rave reviews. (WLS)

"Avengers: Infinity War" brings a star-studded ensemble cast and numerous Marvel characters' story lines together in one big, fun, fantastic film.

Josh Brolin plays the villain ready to take on every superhero in the Marvel universe. He revealed what it was like on set and which character he'd like to play - other than Thanos.

Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill, or "Star Lord," and Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora,talked about how this is one of the biggest productions they've ever been part of, and how cool it was to work with the immensely talented cast.

This film is the first chapter of a two part adventure, so there's more to come!
"Avengers: Infinity War" is from Disney, the parent company of ABC.
