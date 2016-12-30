ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74

Actress Barbara Tarbuck speaks during a question and answer session with fans and news media at the American Horror Story: Asylum Blu-ray and DVD launch event (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment/AP Images)

Barbara Tarbuck, a stage and screen actress who played Jane Jacks on "General Hospital" and Mother Superior Claudia on "American Horror Story: Asylum," has died. She was 74.

Tarbuck died Monday at her Los Angeles home, said her daughter, producer Jennifer Lane Connolly. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, Connolly said Thursday.

Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York theater work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs." Other stage credits included Harold Pinter's "Landscape and Silence."

Tarbuck's films included "Big Trouble" (1986) from director John Cassavetes; "Curly Sue" (1991); and "Walking Tall" (2004).

Besides her work on "General Hospital" over more than a decade, she appeared in dozens of prime-time series including "Dallas," ''Cagney & Lacey," ''The Golden Girls," and "Mad Men."

Tarbuck, a Detroit native, earned degrees from Wayne State University and the University of Michigan before studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art on a Fulbright Scholarship, her daughter said.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentgeneral hospitalcelebrity deathsfamous death
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams announce engagement
Trey Songz arrested after Detroit concert
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Garry Shandling died from blood clot, coroner says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
WI pharmacy robbed by Chicago carjacking suspects, police say
9-year-olds selling lemonade robbed
Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
Show More
Crews search for missing plane carrying 6 in Lake Erie
Indiana mother confesses to killing children in letter
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Sauk Village bank robbed by 2 men, 1 wore Joker mask
Car linked to several South Side crimes crashes into tree, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos