Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.
First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.
The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."
Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms.
"Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.