Hilarious moment as BBC live interview interrupted by two adorable kids

The BBC logo is displayed above the main entrance to Television Centre on October 18, 2007 in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

In a hilarious clip, a BBC guest expert's kids interrupted a live stream by acting up in the background.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.


First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.

The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."

Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms.

"Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.
