Beatles tribute performs at Oriental Theatre

"Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles" fills the Oriental Theatre Tuesday night with the music of that unsurpassed band starting.The artists who play the Fab Four said the tour will be special for fans.It's the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. This tour celebrates that milestone with music that can still mesmerize news generations."We're doing the whole Sgt. Pepper's album," said Alastar McNeil, who plays "George." "It's always fresh, it's still relevant for me, I'm biased but I listen to the radio and I still haven't heard anything quite like it.""Rain" has been together longer than the Beatles. The concept started out as simply a California rock and Beatles cover band in 1975. By 2010, it had evolved into a hit Broadway show. "Rain" has been on tour ever since."What they did was incredible, the likes of which, who knows if we'll ever see again, the stars just really aligned, all of their characters, their writing abilities, their talent, instruments, their style, everything was ground breaking and still hasn't been topped," said Paul Curatolo, who plays "Paul."Taking the audience from the Liverpool Lad's Cavern Club beginnings to the 1970 breakup, viewers are in a time machine where these musicians understand they need to make you believe."All I can do is present the John Lennon I know and love and hope it resonates with as many people out there as possible," said Steve Landes, who plays "John.""It's a labor of love, it's such a passion for me when I watch The Beatles I naturally look at Paul, I gravitate to his energy and excitement and musicality," Curatolo said.