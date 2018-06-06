Behind the scenes at Delmark Records ahead of Chicago Blues Fest

When you think of the blues, you have to think of Chicago.The city is home to legends like Alligator Records, Chess Records, Buddy Guy, and Muddy Waters, but before Blues Fest starts this weekend, ABC7 Eyewitness News got an inside look at one of the all-time great Chicago blues labels as they let us in for rehearsal.Delmark Records has been bringing soul to the City of Chicago for 65 years."Its amazing, man. It's something else. It's something special for the blues artists," said blues musician Lurrie Bell.The independent blues and jazz record label started back in 1953. Since then, its artists have seen the world and the city they love change, but the blues?"You'll find out that the blues is something that will last with you for a lifetime," Bell said.Now, to commemorate 65 years of creativity, of commitment to craft at Delmark Records, Chicago blues artists are rehearsing at the Delmark studio for a huge performance at the Chicago Blues Fest."Without blues, there wouldn't be no type of music. From gospel, to jazz, to rock, to country, blues go way back," said blues singer Demetria Taylor. "Those are our roots, so it's very important."New Delmark Records co-owner, Julia A. Miller, says the performance this weekend is a tribute to former owner Bob Koester, and the living history of his label."There are so many families around and generations of musicians that are here today with us. So we are amazing and happy to be a part of it," Miller said.It's also a tribute to 400 years of blues longevity, with its future looking bright."I don't care how old you are how young you are what race you are what country you're from, it doesn't matter. The blues is still there to relate to you," Bell said.Chicago Blues Fest runs Friday through Sunday, and you can hear the tribute to 65 years of blues from Delmark records at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Millennium Park.