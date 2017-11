Beyonce, $105 million Adele, $69 million Taylor Swift, $44 million Celine Dion, $42 million Jennifer Lopez, $38 million Dolly Parton, $37 million Rihanna, $36 million Britney Spears, $34 million Katy Perry, $33 million Barbara Streisand, $30 million

EMBED >More News Videos Beyonce lands as runner-up on Forbes highest-paid celebrities of 2017.

Stop the world! Global superstar Beyonce has topped another chart.According to a newly released ranking from Forbes , Beyonce is the highest-paid woman in music. The magazine says she brought in $105 million from June 2016 to June 2017.Nine other acclaimed songstresses rounded out the list. According to Forbes, many of them made their fortune through high-paying touring deals, lucrative Las Vegas residencies, work in film and television and endorsement deals:Forbes examined the entertainers' pre-tax income between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, including fees charged by agents, managers and lawyers. Data from Nielsen SoundScan, Pollstar, the RIAA and interviews with industry insiders were used in creating the ranking.